Silicon Power releases MEC3H0S NVMe SSD for extreme temperature conditions

Silicon Power just released its new MEC3H0S NVMe SSD, designed to work in harsh conditions without getting damaged. It works in a wider temperature range than most other SSDs and includes shock protection to withstand bumps and drops.

Most NVMe SSDs have an optimal operating temperature of between 32ºF to 158ºF ( 0ºC to 70ºC), which is fine for most users but can’t work in extreme weather conditions or hot and cold factories and offices without getting damaged. The new MEC3H0S has a vastly superior operating range of between -67°F to 203°F (-55°C to 95°C), making it capable of working in conditions that would damage most regular SSDs.

Apart from its high-temperature range, the MEC3H0S also has a rugged design that can withstand impact and vibrations. It matches high-end alternatives like the Samsung 970 Evo by offering vibration protection of 15G between 10 and 2000Hz, and shock resistance up to 1,[email protected] ms, so it can work in heavy-duty industrial equipment.

The MEC3H0S uses a PCIe 4.0 connection and is capable of high data transfer speeds with a maximum read speed of 7,200 MB/s and a maximum write speed of 6,800 MB/s. It’s also available in a range of sizes from 500 GB to 8 TB, making it ideal for home or commercial use.

Silicon Power makes monitoring the drive’s health easy by including its SP SMART Toolbox to run diagnostics and monitor performance. The MEC3H0S should have a long service life with read and write input/output operations per second (IOPS) expectations of around 1,000,000 and a three-year warranty.