ShopTo inform some PS5 pre-order customers they will not be receiving their console at launch

It’s no secret that Sony has had a rocky process with pre-orders for the PS5 seeing pre-orders for the console sold out globally within hours of them going live, however, some customers who had pre-ordered their PS5 to receive on launch have been informed that it likely won’t be possible.

Online video game retailer ShopTo has had to inform their customers that unfortunately for many who pre-ordered the console they would not be receiving it upon release as they initially were led to believe. In a piece by Eurogamer, a message was shared that had been sent out to customers informing them of the news.

“We have received the allocation details from Sony and, unfortunately, we regret to inform you that we will not be able to fulfill your pre-order on day one/release date.”

While this does not look promising for its customers, ShopTo remains optimistic, encouraging their customers to stick with their pre-orders. “Sony may notify us of additional stock with extra allocation for day one and you have already reserved your place in the queue,” Stated ShopTo in their message. “Some customers may cancel their pre-orders and that may allow yours to be next in line.”

For ShopTo customers affected by this, there would seem to be little else they can do to secure themselves a PS5 on launch. The release of pre-orders for the new consoles saw chaos spark due to the massive demand customers had not being able to be met by Sony for release day. This has led to many stores taking pre-orders to be fulfilled following the November release date into 2021.