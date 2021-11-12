Shaiiko’s Rainbow Six Siege streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Stéphane “Shaiiko” Lebleu is a French Rainbow Six Siege player who represents BDS Esport. He also streams and has 235,000 Twitch followers and 134,000 YouTube subscribers.

In 2017, Shaiiko was banned from all ESL events due to using macros in a Pro League match. The ban was lifted in 2019 and Shaiiko was reinstated as a part of BDS esport. Since then, he’s taken part in European League and Six Invitational tournaments.

Here is Shaiiko’s streaming setup.

Headset

HyperX Cloud II

Image via HyperX

HyperX is one of the best gaming headset brands, and the Cloud II is one of its most iconic products. This headset doesn’t have the flashiest design, but it’s known for its comfort, sound quality, and durability.

The Cloud II has subtle styling for a gaming headset. Instead of a chunky design with RGB lighting, it has a more streamlined look with strong red aluminum yokes and oval ear cups. Each ear cup has memory foam padding covered in leatherette for a comfortable fit. The microphone is detachable, so buyers can use the headset for playing music while they’re on the go.

Like many gaming headsets, the Cloud II offers virtual 7.1 surround sound. Users can activate the surround sound with a button on the in-line remote, which also houses the volume and microphone controls and the mute button.

Mouse

Logitech G Pro Wireless

Image via Logitech

Shaiiko is known to use the Logitech G Pro Wireless. It’s the top-of-the-range wireless mouse from Logitech and is geared towards professional gamers.

The Pro Wireless has a fairly standard design that should be comfortable for most users. A standout feature of this mouse is its ambidextrous design that has buttons on each side for left and right-handed users. All of the other buttons are standard, including the left and right clicks and the scroll wheel in the center.

Another outstanding feature of the Pro Wireless is its sensor. It uses Logitech’s HERO 25K sensor, which goes up to 25,000 DPI. The Pro Wireless also employs the company’s Lightspeed technology to ensure a stable, lag-free wireless connection on the 2.4GHz band.

Many features on the Pro Wireless work through software. Users can configure the RGB lighting, program macros, and set up different gaming profiles using the G Hub app.

Vaxee ZYGEN NP-01

Image via Vaxee

The Vaxee ZYGEN NP01 is a medium-sized gaming mouse designed for right-handed users. It has an ergonomic shape and an all-black look with no RGB lighting or branding. The button layout matches the subtle design with the left and right-click buttons, a scroll wheel, and two side buttons only.

Some features are controlled by the buttons on the underside of the mouse. There are three buttons underneath the mouse to control the CPI, polling rates, and debounce times. Users can choose between 400, 800, 1,600, and 3,200 for their CPI. The polling rate is adjustable between 125Hz, 500HZ, and 1,000Hz. The last button allows users to pick their debounce time between two and eight milliseconds.

Vaxee’s ZYGEN NP01 is a relatively newer mouse on the market, but it’s off to a good start. The no-frills, performance-focused design is a refreshing change from other over-styled mice on the market.

Keyboard

Logitech Pro X Keyboard

Image via Logitech

Like the Pro Wireless mouse, the Logitech G X Pro Keyboard is designed for competitive players who want the best performance possible from their keyboard. Instead of being a standard-size keyboard, the Pro Keyboard removes the number pad for a more compact tenkeyless (TKL) design. The smaller size means it’s easier to transport to tournaments and gives players more room for their mouse movements.

Another game-ready feature on the Pro X Keyboard is its hot-swappable mechanical switches. Instead of using Logitech’s proprietary Romer-G switches, like the older Pro keyboard, it uses GX Blue Clicky switches that are clones of Cherry MX Blues.

Many features on the Pro Wireless are controlled through software. Users can configure the RGB lighting, configure macros, and set up different gaming profiles using the G Hub app.

Mouse pad

Logitech G640

Image via Logitech

Logitech’s G640 has a large surface area for Shaiiko to move his mouse. It measures 15.75 by 18.11 inches (400 by 460 millimeters) and is just 0.12 inches (3.0 millimeters) thick. This mouse pad is easy to roll up and comes with a hexagonal box for easy transportation.

Players get a choice between three designs when choosing the G640. The standard version comes in black with a discrete Logitech G logo on the bottom right corner. There’s also a Team Solomid (TSM) themed version and another option with a Dice theme.

Monitor

BenQ ZOWIE XL2546

Image via BenQ

BenQ’s ZOWIE XL2546 is a high refresh-rate gaming monitor designed for competitive gaming. It features a 24.5-inch twisted-nematic (TN) screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and a one-millisecond Grey-to-Grey (GtG) response time.

This monitor uses a few features to distinguish itself from most of its rivals. Instead of fiddling with buttons on the monitor to change settings, users can access them using a mouse-like device called the S-Switch. The S-Switch has a scroll wheel to access the settings and numbered buttons to change profiles on the fly. Another standout feature is the removable shields on either side of the monitor. The shields can block out unwanted light and reflections for a better overall gaming experience.

Webcam

Logitech C920s HD Pro Webcam

Image via Logitech

Logitech’s C920s HD Pro Webcam allows users to record video in a variety of resolutions. Users can choose between full HD 1080p and 720p resolution at 30 frames per second (fps). This webcam also features automatic low-light detection and a wide 78-degree diagonal field of view (dFoV).

The C920s HD also records voice with its built-in microphones. There are built-in stereo microphones on either side of the lens with automatic noise reduction. Other features include a clip to fit most monitors and a privacy cover for added security.

Microphone

Rode NT-USB

Image via Rode

The Rode NT-USB is solidly built and is easy to connect. While most professional recording microphones use an XLR connection that can work with mixers and other audio equipment, the NT-USB plugs directly into the PC with a USB cable. Since both the USB and XLR versions use the same components, they have comparable audio quality.

One of the standout features of the Rode NT-USB is its build quality. The body is made from durable steel with nylon resin. It also comes with a tripod desk stand, pop filter, and ring mount so users can get busy streaming without buying more accessories.

GPU

GeForce RTX 3090

Image via Nvidia

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 is the company’s flagship graphics card built on the latest Ampere architecture. It’s currently the fastest GPU in the world and supports the latest graphics elements like 8K resolution and ray-tracing.

As a high-end GPU, the RTX 3090 has impressive specs. The RTX 3090 has 10,496 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory. It also has a base clock speed of 1,395MHz and a boost clock speed of 1,695MHz.

The Nvidia 3090 Founders Edition has a more subtle design compared to most third-party options. It has a double-fan design instead of the triple-fan design from companies like Asus and MSI. There are no bright colors or RGB lighting and it has a clean all-black appearance with silver trim.

CPU

Intel Core i9-10900K

Image via Intel

Despite the release of Intel’s 11th and 12th generation processors, the 10th gen Core i9-10900K still has enough power to run most games easily. This processor was released in 2020 as part of Intel’s Comet Lake lineup, where it sat at the top of the range.

While newer CPUs are available, the Core i9-10900K doesn’t lag too far behind its competitors. It has a base clock speed of 2.8GHz and a boost clock speed of 5.2GHz. It also has 10 cores and 20 threads. Another benefit of this CPU is that it uses the LGA1200 that works with both Intel Z490 and Z590 motherboards.