Samsung Gaming Hub is available today with GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Xbox apps

Gamers who own Samsung TVs now have a new option to game thanks to the new Samsung Gaming Hub that is now live on all 2022 devices.

The new service was first announced during Samsung’s CES 2022 presentation. This service will allow players to find and play games from a variety of streaming services.

Included services include Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, and Amazon Luna will be joining the list in the future.

Unfortunately, this service won’t be available to use on all Samsung TVs. The included products right now are limited to 2022 Neo QLED 4K, QLED, and 2022 Smart Monitors according to a press statement from Samsung.

To game with this app players will have the opportunity to connect their favorite gaming peripherals, including headsets and controllers, meaning you won’t necessarily be required to purchase any additional hardware to get things started.

If you’re struggling to find ideas of what games to play then, fortunately, the Samsung Gaming Hub will curate suggestions based on your taste.

While gaming is the main focus of this TV app, Samsung’s Gaming Hub can be used as a complete entertainment hub with apps for Twitch, YouTuber, and Spotify available and integrated into the menu experience.

Right now it isn’t clear if and when this addition will be expanded to other Samsung displays but if you’re a proud owner of any of these devices then you’ll have the opportunity to take advantage of game streaming directly on your TV right now.