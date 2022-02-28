Samsung announce Galaxy Book2 Pro Series laptops with Intel Arc Graphics

Samsung has announced a follow up to last year’s Galaxy Book Pro. The Galaxy Book2 Pro comes in both 13.3″ and 15.6″ sizes, and the larger size features an option for Intel’s new Arc Graphics. The Book2 Pro is 5G capable, features a 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Wi-Fi 6E, and a 63Wh or 68Wh battery depending on the model. Samsung rates the battery life at around 21 hours at 150 nit brightness and airplane mode enabled.

As it was during the last generation, Samsung is also offering a convertible Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 model that includes a supported S Pen, but it lacks the options for Arc Graphics. It comes in the same size and battery options as the Book2 Pro.

Image by Samsung

Samsung has integrated their own software ecosystem into Windows on the Book2 models, and uses a Samsung Account to sync Samsung utilities from other Galaxy devices. Additionally, it includes transfer software called Galaxy Book Smart Switch, which offers to migrate data from a user’s old PC regardless of the manufacturer.

Both models will go up for pre-order on Mar. 18 and are set to release Apr. 1. The Book2 Pro 360 will retail for $1,2499 while the Book2 Pro will retail for $1,049.