Rumored PlayStation handheld is just another Remote Play device

Fans that got excited by the rumors of a new PlayStation handheld device might be much less excited by the actual news report on the upcoming Sony handheld. The good news is that the rumors are supposedly true and there will be such a device on the market sooner rather than later. The bad news is that it will be just another part of the growing PlayStation remote play ecosystem.

The report comes from Insider Gaming, who say that a PlayStation handheld is indeed under development. They are not claiming early development stages either. According to the report, the device is codenamed Q Lite and has already reached the QA phase of its development cycle.

When will the PlayStation Q Lite handheld launch?

Insider Gaming continues by suggesting the PS Q Lite will launch before the PlayStation 5 Pro. Most estimates claim that the latter device will be dropped by Sony for the 2024 holiday season, which means the new PlayStation handheld device is 20 months away at most.

PlayStation handheld specifics: Q Lite resolution, FPS, and Remote Play

The new PlayStation handheld device will have an eight-inch touchscreen display that will support 1080p resolution and up to 60 FPS. The Q Lite will not be a cloud-streaming device as most had hoped for, however. Sony wants to add its new handheld device to the roster of PS Remote Play features, as part of its plan to extend the PlayStation 5’s lifespan. This also means that in order to use the PlayStation Q Lite, you will need a permanent internet connection.

As for the device’s physical features, Insider Gaming calls the early Q Lite prototypes “a lot like a PS5 controller” with a relatively giant screen in the middle. This “controller” will come with adaptive triggers for haptic feedback, as well as more traditional features like volume buttons, speakers, and an audio input jack.