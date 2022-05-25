RodeCaster Pro II: Content creator bliss

Rode has announced the Rodecaster Pro II—the ultimate audio production solution for content creators. Whether it’s streaming, podcasting, musical production, or the like, Rode’s latest Rodecaster Pro installment is up for the challenge, boasting a plethora of features that have “never been seen before in a single console.”

The Rodecaster II is built to deliver the key functions of a full-sized audio control room for countless audio-like production capability, albeit in a desktop-sized console for amateurs and professionals alike to utilize.

The newly refreshed all-in-one audio production console shares similarities to the first iteration released in 2018, although there’s a number of changes geared toward improved audio no matter the content you’re looking to produce. There’s a fair share of hardware and software upgrades, quality of life improvements, and visual changes. One of the most obvious is the smaller and sleeker footprint of the console itself, ideal for slotting alongside any creator’s setup with ease—and looking good in the process.

When developing the RodeCaster Pro II, Rode “went with a similar mindset to the original: we wanted to create something truly revolutionary once again, but this time our focus was all creators, not just podcasters,” explains Rode CEO Damien Wilson.

“We designed it completely from the ground up to deliver unprecedented performance and complete adaptability in any creative application, from gaming and streaming to music production. And, of course, it’s still the most powerful podcasting console available.”

Image: Rode

The layout features flashier upgrades in terms of added inputs and aesthetics. A grand total of nine individually assignable channels with six broadcast-quality physical faders and three virtual faders make up the switchboard.

Any of the nine audio sources can be allocated to any fader, allowing users to design their ideal mixer configuration to suit their creative requirements and workflow. That means any creative recording application, including live streaming, gaming, podcasting, or music production grants creators complete control, right at their fingertips.

The console is powered via USB-C and is capable of connecting to two computers or mobile devices at once for dual operation. There’s also a larger, aesthetically-looking touchscreen that gives the entire unit a more professional look. The system arrives with additional options to customize processing, key bindings, and automation thanks to the buffed onboard software.

Image: Rode

Four high-quality Neutrik® combo inputs mean instant connection for microphones, instruments, and line-level devices in an instant, designed to make any creator sound exceptional every time they hit the record button. That’s because each input features Rode’s ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps, which deliver pristine audio quality with any microphone or instrument, no matter if it’s guitar, bass, keyboards, or the like—you name the device, Rode’s up the task.

Now titled SMART pads, the previously labeled sound pads are fully customizable—a far cry from the limitations of the first model that could only be used for playing audio clips.

Triggering prompts to transition, fade, and lighting settings from the Rodecaster Pro II ensures it proves relevant to the audio production market. It’s incredibly convenient to have a control room alternative in desk-sized form.

Whatever your content creation needs, the RodeCaster Pro II is available for pre-order starting today for $699. Rode expects to start shipping “early to mid-June.”