ROCCAT’s Syn Buds Core are the latest gaming earbuds aiming for on-the-go excellence

In a move to expand its Syn lineup of gaming audio gear, Roccat is moving to the mobile market with the Syn Buds Core earbuds.

Roccat’s Syn Buds Core in-ear earbuds are aimed at mobile gamers who are looking for a versatile multiplatform audio solution. These earbuds are compatible with the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, as well as the Nintendo Switch, thanks to the 3.5-millimeter connection. Aside from compatibility, the earbuds feature 10-millimeter drivers with a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz, which is right on par with Logitech’s G333 gaming earbuds.

Image via Roccat

Creature comforts of the Syn Buds Core earbuds include an inline microphone and controls and three sizes of ear tips. The inline controls are exactly what you’d expect from any pair of earbuds. Users get volume controls and a mic mute on a four-foot cable. The three sizes of ear tips included are small, medium, and large, but the earbuds are compatible with third-party options.

Roccat’s Syn lineup also includes the Syn Pro Air, an over-ear wireless headset with some interesting design elements in terms of RGB.

The Syn Buds Core earbuds are available now for $24.99, which is half the cost of Logitech G’s G333 dual-driver alternatives.