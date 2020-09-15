Report: Sony’s estimated PS5 production down four million following hardware hardship

Sony is set to cut PS5 production by four million to 11 million units due to low production yields of the console’s unique system-on-chip, according to Bloomberg’s report.

The company initially boosted production numbers in July to cope with increased demand for the holiday season. Unexpected difficulty in manufacturing the chip and low production yields have thus forced Sony to cut down on initial estimates.

According to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, the next-generation console’s production is still “expected to be higher than PS4”, but the real issue will most likely manifest in 2021.

While PS5 production is expected to be higher than PS4, when aligned, this issue will hit PS5 supply during 2021.



Production yield issues will always exist, especially at the beginning of a console launch, though this does seem more severe than expected. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 15, 2020

“There will still be more supply than PS4 launch, but the real question is how high is demand?” Ahmad continued.

Ahmad stated that Sony will be using the more expensive and faster air freight, compared to sea freight, to ensure the PS5 “can meet demand” and “supply enough units.”

The pressure continues to mount on Sony as console rivals Microsoft recently made an aggressive pricing push for their Xbox line.

The Xbox Series X is reportedly set to launch Nov. 10 for $499, the same price point as the original Xbox One in 2013. The smaller, entry-level Series S will retail for $299, with hardware subscription service All Access available for both consoles.

Sony has been quiet through the furor over Microsoft’s new generation, but is set to hold a PS5 showcase livestream Wednesday, Sept. 16. The 40-minute livestream will feature game titles from the in-house Worldwide Studios, while more details on the console’s pricing and release date is likely forthcoming.