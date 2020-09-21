Report: PS5’s Digital Edition has lower stock than standard counterpart

It might be harder than expected to go disc-less.

Pre-orders for the PS5 predictably sold out the moment it dropped, but retail sources told Eurogamer that the real surprise was just how fast the cheaper and disc drive-less edition sold out much much faster than expected.

The demand for both versions of the PS5 was high, but the Digital Edition’s lower stock have become a source of worry for retailers and consumers alike.

A major retailer in the UK stated that stock allocation amounted to about 25 percent Digital Edition, though it’s likely to vary depending on the outlets. Other sources have claimed an even more skewed ratio of 20 to 80 percent favoring the standard PS5.

It’s a similar situation across the pond. Ars Technica surveyed nine separate GameStop locations in the U.S., with findings similar to the report from Eurogamer. Across these stores, there was a mean ratio of 24 percent Digital Edition to the 76 percent of the standard console.

Image via Ars Technica

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s president and CEO, Jim Ryan, previously said in an interview with AV Watch (as translated by VideoGamesChronicle) that the company was monitoring the demand for both versions of the PS5, and will adapt its production accordingly.

“We cannot give specific information on numbers, but we can say that we plan to produce the necessary number of units to meet the demand for that model type.”

Ryan remained mum on the ratio of the two versions, stating that the information was “currently something we cannot disclose at this time.”

Unlike the hardware differences between the Xbox Series X and S, PS5’s Digital Edition is the full package, just sans a Blu-ray disc drive for a $100 price point dock. It is a clear option for consumers who have already fully committed to a fully digital game library.

Sony’s new console selling out almost immediately was not unexpected, but Sony’s handling of the pre-order situation has been lambasted. Pre-orders became available Sept. 16, in spite of Sony telling fans that it would not open until the day after. Consumers were caught off-guard, which opened up the floodgates for some opportunistic scalpers to take advantage and resell for inflated prices.

The company has since apologized for the fiasco, and promised that more consoles “will be available through the end of the year.”

Hopefully, for fans who were unable to secure the PS5 for themselves, Sony will make good on its word to boost the number of units for the highly anticipated next-gen console.