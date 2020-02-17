Report: Nintendo Switch shortages expected due to Coronavirus

The Nintendo Switch could experience a shortage as early as April due to the Coronavirus outbreak affecting production lines in China, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The report should come as no surprise to those who have been keeping an eye on the gaming industry the past few weeks, as Nintendo themselves have admitted that Switch Production has been impacted by the virus at the end of January, with many pre-ordered in Japan being canceled.

The impact could now spread to Europe and America, however, and with the launch of a brand new Animal Crossing game next month, the lack of Switch’s could potentially hit sales of the game, as well as head Nintendo’s financial reports, according to Reuters.

Specifically, in Japan, the outbreak has affected the Animal Crossing special edition consoles in Japan. The Outer Worlds Switch release also saw a delay because of the virus as it was affecting the Virtuos team that was working on the port.

Replying to the reports on Bloomberg, a Nintendo spokesperson told Bloomberg News that “We do not see any major impact on the shipment to the U.S. currently, but we will remain vigilant and take steps if necessary.”

For now, if you plan to get a Nintendo Switch ahead of the Summer rush, we advise people to get one now, as there is no telling when we could see stock return to stores in the future.