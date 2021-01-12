Razer updates Razer Blade laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

Razer is moving into the next generation of graphics with its Blade line of laptops. The company’s new Razer Blade 15 and 17 will have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, Razer announced today.

The Razer Blade 15 will start at $1,699.99 and the 17 will have a base price of $2,299.99. Each will be available for pre-order on Razer’s website beginning today. They can be purchased at select retailers starting Jan. 26.

The new laptops can come with GPUs including the 3060, 3070, and 3080. Options also include monitors with varying refresh rates up to 360Hz.

The NIVIDIA laptop GPUs will have “increased energy efficiency by up to 2x” and give ray-tracing experiences for games that require top of the line graphics.

Meanwhile, Razer is touting its Blade 15 as the smallest laptop with a 30 Series GPU on the market.

This news comes almost at the same time as NVIDIA unveiling its new 30 Series GPUs for laptops.