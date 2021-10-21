Razer steps into PC hardware with Hanbo AIO cooler, Kunai case fans, and more

Following suit of other peripheral producers, Razer is entering the PC hardware arena with a new line of desktop components featuring an AIO, case fans, and several PSUs.

The introduction of these products marks the beginning of Razer’s attempt to become a reliable alternative to the hardware producers that already hold a strong grip on the market.

Razer joins Corsair and HyperX on the list of companies positioned in both the peripheral and PC hardware market. Logitech and SteelSeries remain among the few major peripheral manufacturers that have yet to expand into PC desktop components. With the Hanbo AIO, Kauai case fans, and Katana PSUs, Razer expands into the PC building community with a wide range of desktop components.

Image via Razer

Razer’s new Hanbo AIO cooler comes in 240 millimeter and 360-millimeter variants and is set to release in November 2021. The Hanbo’s fans, as is the case with the other Razer desktop components, feature prominent RGB lighting. To complement the Hanbo AIOs is a new set of case fans.

Image via Razer

The Kunai case fans come in 120 millimeter and 140-millimeter sizes. Just like the Hanbo AIO, Kunai fans are rimmed with RGB lighting. These case fans are customizable through Razer’s RGB controller.

Image via Razer

To round out the new lineup of desktop hardware, Razer unveiled three new PSUs. With an 80 Plus Platinum energy efficiency rating, the Razer Katana PSU comes in 750 watt and 1,200-watt (W) variants. Topping the Katana range is the 1,600W variant with a Titanium energy efficiency rating. These ratings are somewhat forward-thinking, with 750 watts being the minimum recommended wattage to run many of the Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs on the market today.

Razer’s new hardware line represents an intriguing first step into the shallow end of the PC desktop component market. Release dates for each product vary, with some items set for release as soon as today and others slated for early 2022.