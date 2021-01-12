Razer reveals Project Hazel smart mask

Razer unveiled its all-new Project Hazel smart mask today.

The company’s pitch for the new high-tech mask concept was released for CES 2021. Razer said it’ll be “the world’s smartest and most socially friendly face mask.”

“From the start of the pandemic, Razer has been proactive in the fight against COVID-19, including the conversion of its manufacturing facilities to produce certified medical masks and the donation of one million surgical face masks to the healthcare frontline under its Razer Health initiative,” Razer said. “A natural progression and evolution of this initiative, the multi-use Project Hazel smart mask from Razer addresses the increased emphasis on hygiene and preparedness for unexpected health risks as well as the environmental issues of disposable masks, while enhancing the features of a multi-use personal protective covering.”

The new facemask comes with a number of unique features, including a Surgical 95 respirator system and a transparent panel in front. And since it’s a Razer product, the mask has fully customizable RGB-enabled lighting. The inside of the mask is lined with silicon and Razer promises that the Hazel will be comfortable and cool, while still keeping you safe.

“Razer acknowledges the uncertainty in the road ahead, and so it was our duty to help protect our community members and prepare them from invisible threats,” said Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer. “The Project Hazel smart mask concept is intended to be functional, yet comfortable and useful for interacting with the world, while maintaining a sociable aesthetic.”

Razer claims that this mask is safe to use during the pandemic due to its included surgical 95 respirator technology. This mask uses two built-in bacterial filtration vents that regulate airflow and can filter out around 95 percent of particles in the air. The tight-sealed design of the mask is also perfect for avoiding airborne droplets, which are a primary threat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most unique aspects of Project Hazel is the special charging case that’s lined with a UV light interior. This case should keep your mask safe when it’s not in use. This case can be also be used to charge your ventilators and auto-sterilize your bacterial filters, according to Razer, replacing the need for disposable carbon filters.

The mask front panel will feature a transparent design that lets people see your mouth and read your facial expressions while you’re wearing the mask. This social feature should even work at night thanks to a handy low-light mode that automatically activates interior RGB lights so people can read your facial cues, even in darker conditions. As an added bonus, this mask has a built-in mic and amplifier that projects your words externally, a feature that addresses any muffled words that could result from wearing the heavily armored mask while speaking.

Since this is a Razer product, users will, of course, also be able to personalize their mask with Razer Chroma RGB technology. You’ll be able to customize two separate RGB lighting zones on this mask, one on the inside and the other on the outside, with more than 16.9 million colors and a number of different lighting effects to choose from. Although this is far from an essential feature, it’s a fun added benefit.

The price for Razer’s Project Hazel mask has not yet been announced. Considering the amount of included technology, though, prospective buyers can expect this mask to be reasonably expensive.