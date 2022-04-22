Razer releases Leviathan V2 soundbar with THX Spatial Audio

Razer just launched its new Leviathan V2 PC soundbar and subwoofer with THX Spatial Audio. It’s the first PC soundbar to get the certification, partly because Razer owns THX and has first access to its technology.

The Leviathan V2 is longer than its predecessor, measuring 19.7 by 3.6 by 3.3 inches (50 by 9.13 x 8.4 centimeters) and lighter at 3.08 pounds ( 1.4 kg). Razer kept the external appearance similar with the obligatory triskelion logo dominating the front grille with all the control buttons above it. In typical Razer fashion, there are a whopping 18 RGB lighting zones for those who are into that kind of thing, and it can sync with other Razer devices through the Chroma app.

Connectivity options on the Leviathan V2 are limited to Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB-C cable only. The lack of a 3.5-millimeter port is disappointing but expected, considering the soundbar is geared more toward PC use than consoles. There’s also no optical port, so there’s no way to connect it to many TVs or Blu-ray players.

Sound is courtesy of two full-range drivers paired with a set of tweeters and passive radiator drivers, and a 140-millimeter downward-firing subwoofer completes the set to give it more punch. Access to the THX spatial audio 7.1 virtual surround sound works through Razer’s Synapse software, and the software also controls other functions like the RGB lighting.

While competitive gamers more commonly use headsets because of their voice chat function, the Leviathan V2 might be a practical alternative for other gamers who don’t need to communicate with teammates while they play.

The Leviathan V2 is available from the Razer website for $249.99

