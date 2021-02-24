Razer releases Kiyo Pro webcam aimed at video conferencing needs

Razer has announced its newest model of webcam, the Kiyo Pro, which is set to be a step above the regular Kiyo webcam that is already on the market.

The Kiyo Pro will be Razer’s entry into the “studio quality” webcam market, with a focus on providing the best image quality for video conferencing in any lighting conditions.

This model packs in the advanced Type 1/2.8 CMOS sensor with STARVIS low-light sensor technology to make sure that the webcam maintains high quality, bright, and clear images in a “a wide variety of typical work-from-home lighting conditions.” This includes locations like dim rooms, or that have harsh lighting, backlighting, or just too much screen lighting.

Along with its Adaptive Light Sensor, the Kiyo Pro’s camera is capable of capturing uncompressed full HD 1080p 60 FPS footage, with an HDR 30 FPS mode allowing users to up the dynamic range, correct under or over exposed areas, eliminate silhouetting, and more. It also offers the ability to choose between three active fields of view, 103°, 90° or 80, depending on if you want a wide shot or something more focused.

“For both video conferencing and streaming, smooth and crystal-clear video quality under any lighting conditions is a vital part of the experience,” said Alvin Cheung, senior vice president of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “The Kiyo Pro, with its fantastic low-light performance, is ideal for those working from home who want to impress their customers and colleagues, and for streamers wanting to entertain their audience with a bright, vibrant image.”

The Kiyo Pro is already available on the Razer website for $199 and will be coming to other retailers later this year. You can learn more about the in-depth specs of the new webcam on Razer’s official website.