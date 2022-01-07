Razer now has a limited edition gaming smartwatch

Razer and American lifestyle fashion brand Fossil have joined forces to create the Fossil Gen 6 limited-edition Smart Watch for those fast enough to grab one.

The Gen 6 comes with Razer’s signature Chroma RGB ring around the watch with four custom lighting effects. In addition to the chroma ring, are three custom faceplates that can be downloaded onto the watch. Each face is uniquely made by Razer but will work with other Gen 6 models, coming in Analog, Text and Chroma. The straps of the watch can be swapped too with two interchangeable straps.

Image via Razer

The smartwatch is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip and Google’s Wear 2 OS. Those that secure a Gen 6 will be able to upgrade to Wear 3 when it releases in early 2022. Other software features include fast charging and advanced health and fitness tracking from the step counter, heart rate monitor, and blood-oxygen monitor.

Like other limited edition Razer products, the Gen 6 will have a limited number of products available for purchase—1,337 to be exact. It will cost $329.00 and is only purchasable from either Fossil or Razer’s storefronts. The sale of the watch begins on January 10 at 8am PT.