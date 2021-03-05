Razer launches Anzu Smart Glasses

Razer launched its first-ever eyewear product on Thursday, the all-new Anzu Smart Glasses.

Image via Razer

What really makes the new glasses stand out is their open-ear audio design with touch controls. These features provide a unique headset experience built right into your glasses. In some ways, this technology is similar to Google Glass, but the Anzu looks much more like regular glasses than Google’s Glass.

“The Razer Anzu modernizes the wearable category in terms of convenience and blue light or UV protection,” explained John Moore, Head of Sales and Marketing at Razer, in a press release. “With Anzu, Razer is entering the market at a time when there is a surge of people working from home – where eye protection, hands-free communication and smart features are now in high demand.”

The built-in audio comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity that provides a low-latency 60ms listening experience. The glasses also feature a built-in omnidirectional microphone that will allow you to take phone calls, record voice notes, or use voice controls.

Since these glasses contain electronic components, you will have to charge the headphones and microphone on occasion. They charge via a USB-A charging cable and feature a 5-hour battery life per charge, which is somewhat short but expected considering the form factor constraints of glasses.

Image via Razer

In addition to the built-in controls, you will also be able to connect the Anzu to your phone using an application. The application will allow you to make adjustments to the audio EQ and update the firmware on your smart glasses.

The smart frames come with a set of non-prescription 35 percent blue light filtering lenses, and you can buy a replacement set of 99 percent polarized UVA/UVB filtered sunglasses lenses as well.

You are also able to get prescription lenses for these glasses. Razer partnered with Lensabl to provide 15 percent off prescription lenses for those who actually need glasses to correct their vision.

The Razer Anzu run $199.99 for the frames and non-prescription blue light-filtering lenses and an extra $29.99 if you want the sunglass lenses.