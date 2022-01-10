The Razer Enki Pro HyperSense is a haptic enabled gaming chair

Razer has unveiled its haptic-enabled gaming chair concept in the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense at this year’s annual CES technology conference. The Enki line of products changes the dimensions of a standard gaming chair with a broadened shoulder rest, wider seat base and built-in lumbar support. Razer claims that these iterations help add more comfort for users despite how they may sit in the chair.

Enki Pro HyperSense adds the HyperSense haptics from Razer’s Kraken gaming headsets for extra immersion. With the haptics enabled, in-game vibrations will rumble throughout the seat and backrest. Games like Forza Horizon 5 already have native support to properly utilize the haptics, along with over 2,200 other games, TV shows, music and movies.

Non-natively supported media will also use the haptics, using what Razer calls Direct Input Haptics. The caveat is that they won’t have the same level of feedback as those within the library with native support. It is unclear what media would be supported by Enki Pro HyperSense. When asked about PS5 support, Razer said games would work through Direct Input Haptics rather than simulating the haptic feel in the DualSense.

The engine powering the haptics is strong enough to create one G of force and “create 1.5 inches of vertical and backward tilt,” Razer said in a press release. This amount of sensation is possible due to the 65,000 haptic variations in the chair. Whether or not it replicates an immersive experience, however, is yet to be seen.

Razer’s Chroma RGB is incorporated into the chair’s headrest, which would link up with the Razer Synapse Chroma ecosystem. It would also work in tandem with the new Smart Home products the manufacturer also announced at CES.

Haptics, when appropriately used, can take a gaming experience to the next level. PS5 games like Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart uses haptics to invest the player in action on-screen. If Razer develops the concept further, gamers could be feeling explosions with more than just their heads and hands.