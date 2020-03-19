Razer converts its manufacturing facilities to help produce more surgical masks

The coronavirus pandemic is causing a lot of issues in the world of manufacturing, but one of the biggest concerns has been the shortage of proper surgical masks for medical professionals.

Razer, a gaming hardware manufacturing company, is now joining the fight to prevent the coronavirus from spreading even further by converting some of its manufacturing facilities to produce more than one million masks and distribute them around the world.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan started this initiative several days ago, working with the company’s designers and engineers to convert some of their existing manufacturing lines to help produce the masks. This action comes at a time when Razer hardware is in high demand due to people around the world being quarantined at home, but Tan pushed forward with the plan anyway.

“While there has been incredible demand for our products during this time with many staying home to avoid the crowds (and to play games), the team at Razer understands that all of us have a part to play in fighting the virus—no matter which industry we come from,” Tan said.

The company’s goal is to donate one million masks to health authorities around the world, starting with Singapore, where Razer’s Southeast Asian HQ is located. On top of that, Tan and the Razer regional offices will be reaching out to their respective governments to find the best way to support the fight against the coronavirus.

“All of us have a part to play and we should be doing whatever we can with the situation getting more serious,” Tan said. “This emergency conversion of some of our lines and donation of masks is the first step of many that Razer will take. We are committed to contributing our extra time, resources, effort and talent toward the fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus).”

If you’d like to get involved with our fight against the virus, please follow the @Razer social media channels. If you’re a corporate or an individual who just wants to help– do reach out to us. We need all the help we can. #razerforlife #covid_19 #forgamersbygamers #razermask — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) March 19, 2020

As the battle against the coronavirus wages on, many other companies across the world are making similar pushes to help in whatever way they can. President Donald Trump issued an executive order to increase the availability of respirators, which will lead to increased production in the coming days.