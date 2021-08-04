Rascal’s Overwatch streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Dong-jun “Rascal” Kim is a professional Overwatch player for Philadelphia Fusion. Rascal is a versatile player, competing at the highest level in both the DPS and support roles. Although Rascal has been a part of four different teams since he made his way onto the scene in 2016, he’s secured over six premium tournament wins.

With over 68,000 followers on his personal Twitch account, Rascal’s skills have been noticed by Overwatch fans everywhere. Below is Rascal’s Overwatch streaming setup for Twitch.

Headset

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

Image via SteelSeries

The Arctis Pro Wireless is a premium headset built for professional gaming. It’s made of durable aluminum and steel. However, although it’s made from strong materials, it doesn’t compromise on comfort. The Arctis Pro Wireless has Airweave fabric earpads and a ski goggle fabric headband, making it comfortable enough for extended gaming sessions.

As with any gaming headset on the market, sound quality is a number one priority, and the Arctis Pro Wireless delivers. With its 40-millimeter drivers, sounds have a smoother frequency response on higher and lower ends, making it easier to distinguish sounds. In addition, the headset connects through a base station that users can use to control audio levels and activate the headset’s dual wireless system. The dual wireless system allows users to stream audio from their mobile devices via Bluetooth and listen to their gaming audio simultaneously. It also features DTS Headphone:X v2.0. This software enables a premium audio experience by interpreting sounds and adjusting them to give more accurate positional cues.

Additionally, the Arctis Pro Wireless has a dual battery system so users can swap out their battery when one gets low so they are never stuck charging. It also has a solid built-in microphone that reduces background noise.

Mouse

Roccat Kone Pure Ultra

Image via Roccat

The Roccat Kone Pure is one of the lightest gaming mice on the market, weighing 66 grams with a lift-off distance of about one millimeter. In addition, it features a Roccat Owl-Eye sensor that produces speeds up to 16,000 DPI. Because of its lightweight design and high DPI, it can move at high speeds without losing accuracy at up to 400 IPS. This makes it great for flicks in first-person shooter games like Overwatch and CS:GO.

Additionally, the Kone Pure has a durable, dirt-resistant coating that provides a gripping surface. The Roccat Kone Pure’s scroll wheel is another notable feature. It has a 2D Titan Wheel that doesn’t move from side to side when scrolling, making it ideal for precision scrolling.

In addition to having a lightweight body, the Roccat Kone Pure features large mouse feet, a flexible cable, and an illuminated logo. Users can sync up the logo’s lighting with other compatible devices with AIMO lighting.

Keyboard

Leopold FC750R

Image via Leopold

The Leopold FC750R is a tenkeyless gaming keyboard. Being a tenkeyless keyboard makes it compact and portable without its number pad. Although it’s smaller than a full-size keyboard, it still has many of the features one expects from a premium keyboard, such as adjustable feet to tilt the keyboard to the user’s optimal typing angle.

Additionally, it comes equipped with double-shot keycaps. Double-shot keycaps are made of two layers of plastic to make them more durable and prevent the key legend from chipping or fading.

The Leopold FC750R comes in six different styles. Rascal games with the Cherry MX Red version. Cherry MX Red switches are linear. Because Cherry MX keys are fast and linear, they’re perfect for competitive gamers that demand speed.

Mouse pad

SteelSeries QCK

Image via SteelSeries

The SteelSeries QCK is a cloth gaming mouse pad that’s a top choice for esports gamers. It comes in six different sizes, from small to 5XL, and it’s machine washable. The larger sizes are great for users that want their whole desk covered in usable mouse space. This makes it perfect for first-person shooter players who need all the space they can get to maneuver with their low sensitivity.

Additionally, the SteelSeries QCK is made of a micro-woven cloth to create a smooth surface that is accurate for both laser and optical sensors. Another important feature is its rubber base. A rubber base keeps the mouse pad from slipping during use.

Monitor

OMEN by HP 25 Monitor

Image via Amazon by HP

The Omen by HP 25 is a 25-inch gaming monitor that comes with many additional features gamers will appreciate. A few notable features being a built-in headphone hook, two USB 3.0 ports, and a detachable stand.

Additionally, it brings the performance gamers need from a gaming monitor. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz and an industry-standard one-millisecond response time. The high refresh rate makes it perfect for first-person shooters where every frame matters. Additionally, it has a viewing angle of 170 degrees and a tilting range of negative 5 to 23 degrees.

Competitive gamers particularly might appreciate the Omen’s integration of AMD FreeSync. FreeSync reduces screen tearing allowing gamers to play with uncapped frame rates without an issue.

However, the Omen isn’t for everyone. Gamers can pick up a solid 240Hz monitor for around the same price. This means consumers are paying the Omen’s premium price tag for the additional features listed above.

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

Image via Nvidia

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 is a graphics card with a base clock of 1,607MHz and 8GB of memory. Although the GTX 1080 has been superseded by the 3080, it is still a good value for 1080p gaming. Because esports professionals play on resolutions of 1080p or below, the GTX 1080 provides more than enough power to achieve a stable frame rate that hits the 144Hz cap.