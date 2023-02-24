PSVR2 blurry? Here’s how to fix it

Here are some easy steps you can try.

Sony recently released the PlayStation VR 2, which has stunning 4K HDR visuals and its groundbreaking VR2 headset and VR2 sense controller, offering unique sensations while playing.

This new VR technology has modest headset vibrations, 3D audio technology, haptic feedback, intelligent and advanced eye tracking, finger touch detection, and adaptive controller triggers. Even though the PSVR 2 has a lot to offer, the high price tag can be a little offputting.

With this high price tag, the assumption would be the PSVR 2 would have no performance issues or problems. However, that’s not entirely the case. Many people have been experiencing an issue where their PSVR 2 is blurry, which can be frustrating.

So, here’s how to fix a blurry PSVR 2.

How to fix a blurry PSVR 2, explained

You can try several things to ensure your PSVR 2 is running correctly. Firstly, make sure the lenses are clean. You can use a soft and dry cloth specifically designed for cleaning lenses.

If you usually wear prescription glasses, wear them while using the PSVR 2 as the device supports their use. Also, make sure you’re wearing the headset correctly and that it’s fitted to you.

If your PSVR 2 is still blurry, there are a few settings you can adjust. To check the lens distance has been set correctly, go into the Settings section, select Accessories, and then choose PlayStation VR2. From here, you’ll want to select the VR headset and then Adjust the Lens Distance and VR Headset Position.

You can also recalibrate the eye tracking by going into the same Setting section, selecting Accessories, and then selecting PlayStation VR2. Then select Eye Tracking, Enable Eye Tracking, and Adjust Eye Tracking.

If these suggestions don’t work, you can try shutting down your PS5 and disconnecting your PSVR 2. Then, turn your console back on and reconnect your PSVR 2. But if your PSVR 2 is still blurry, you’ll want to contact PlayStation’s customer support.

So, if your PSVR 2 is blurry, use these steps to help fix this issue.