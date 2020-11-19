PS5 is now available worldwide

Sony’s next-generation console is now available in the rest of the world outside of the seven regions that gained access to it on Nov. 12.

It’s not the easiest thing to get hold of, but the massive hardware upgrades that allow the console to finally approach accessible 60 FPS and 4K gaming is a tantalizing prospect for many.

Two different editions of the consoles are available. One comes with a Blu-ray disc drive, available for $499.99 USD, and a digital-only version that retails for $399.99 USD. It’s best to check your prices locally, and beware of scalpers looking to flip the in-demand console for profit.

Here are some of the launch titles you can immediately jump into, including console exclusives such as Demon’s Souls, a remake of the first title in the now-infamous Souls series, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the anticipated sequel to one of 2018’s best superhero games, Spider-Man.

If you are jumping into the console world from PC gaming, you can even have a keyboard and mouse setup by following a few simple steps. For cross-platform games, it should work a treat, but console exclusives might not be able to support the option.

Still, the DualSense controller is pretty awesome. Haptic feedback in video games is still a realm mostly explored with consoles, and the DualSense’s adaptive triggers could become your new favorite way to play.