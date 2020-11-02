PS5’s DualSense controller doesn’t work with PS4, but works with PS3

There's a way to connect the controller to PS4, though.

There’s still some time before Sony’s next-gen console launches on Nov. 12. But PlayStation 5 accessories, including the DualSense controller, became available to purchase on Oct. 30 in the U.S., so many fans are already testing the PS5’s controller with different devices.

YouTuber MidnightMan did a test of his own and demonstrated how the DualSense controller doesn’t work natively with the PS4. He tried connecting the controller directly with a USB cable on the PS4, connecting via Bluetooth to the console, and using Bluetooth and Remote Play via Windows and Mac, but nothing worked.

The PS5’s DualSense controller only worked on PS4 with a USB cable connected to a PC or Mac streaming to PS4 via Remote Play. Strangely, though, the controller worked with a USB cable on PS3.

Sony previously announced in a blog post that the DualShock 4 wireless controller will only work with supported PS4 games via backward compatibility but never said that the opposite wouldn’t work easily.

Aside from the controller, other accessories such as specialty peripherals, like racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5. And both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5.