PS5 reveal event reportedly scheduled for June

A PS5 reveal event is being organized to take place in early or mid-June, according to former Kotaku news editor Jason Schreier, who revealed the news in the latest episode of the Press Start Podcast.

There isn’t a lot of public information available about Sony’s next-gen console or its games yet, aside from details about the DualSense controller and some technical features discussed in lead system architect Mark Cerny’s presentation on March 18.

“As of right now, as far as I know, Sony is still on track to do at least one thing by early or mid-June, let’s say,” Schreier said. But he also said Sony might change its plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This supports a similar comment that GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb posted on the Resetera forums in April. At the time, he said the PS5 reveal event was planned for June 4.

Sony hasn’t confirmed anything about this reported reveal event yet, however. There are still a lot of details about the console that need to be disclosed, such as its design, pricing, release date, and the launch lineup that will accompany it in stores over the next couple of months.

Microsoft is ahead of its competitor in that regard. The company has already revealed its new console and controller design, as well as some of its specs. The development kits for the Xbox Series X are already out, with all 15 Xbox Games Studios and other companies working on titles for the next-gen system.

The Inside Xbox livestream also gave fans a preview yesterday of the games set to come to the Xbox Series X, like Bright Memory: Infinite, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and Madden NFL 21. But the livestream disappointed several fans after hyping up an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay debut but only delivering short cinematics.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are set to release during the 2020 holiday season.