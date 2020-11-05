PS5 reportedly won’t have native support for 1440p

Sony’s next-generation console won’t natively support the 1440p resolution, according to a report by IGN Italy.

IGN Italy said its editorial team received official confirmation from Sony Europe yesterday. The lack of nativity likely means that users who opt to play on 1440p screens will be seeing upscaled 1080p footage.

1440p is a more common resolution on PC monitors, so while this is unlikely to affect consumers who plan to plug the console into a TV, monitor users might have more of a headache.

With its custom AMD GPU, the PS5 supports up to 8K, with full support for 4K resolution and up to 120 FPS.

The PS5 launches on Nov. 12. You’ll have to fork out $399 for the digital-only version and $499 for it to come with a disc drive. It’s not going to be easy to pick it up on day one, but 1440p monitor users might want to hold off for a while.