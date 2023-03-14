PS5 Pro reportedly well into development

Sony is producing a new version of the PlayStation 5, according to a report by Insider Gaming, and the device is estimated to come to the market around late 2024. The console is reportedly in development.

The report is further backed by a patent registry that one Twitter user found, which suggests the company is looking to improve its ray tracing. Ray tracing isn’t the only spec that will be improved with the PS5 Pro, but it’s one of the only ones fans have discovered considering it’s the only one that has required a patent so far.

If the PS5 Pro follows its predecessors, it will likely have improvements such as better visuals, performance, and loading times. Since the console is still in development, it’s likely that those interested in purchasing a PS5 Pro will need to wait quite a while for more details on exactly what improvements they’ll get if they buy one.

These leaks come just a few months before the summer showcases that many gaming companies are having, including E3 and Gamescom. Sony will reportedly host a new PlayStation Showcase before E3, so it’s likely that if it’s going to announce a new console, that would be the time Sony confirms that the PS5 Pro is in development.

As for the next generation of PlayStation consoles, it’s likely that the market won’t see a PlayStation 6 anytime soon and there are no reports of any such console being developed currently. In line with previous console lifespans, the PlayStation 6 could release sometime around 2028 or 2029. Because technology has been advancing, some companies like Nintendo have no plans for a new console due to its power, so players will likely see longer lifespans for hardware going forward.