PS5 prices set to increase in Europe, Japan, and more due to inflation

It's going to be just a little bit harder to get one of these bad boys.

It’s no surprise that the PlayStation 5 is still a rare console in some countries. Now, Sony might just make it even harder for consumers to get a hold of the console not just because of its availability, but because of its price.

In a recent blog post, Sony announced that it’s going to hike the recommended retail prices of PS5s in the regions of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. The new prices for PS5s in these regions are as follows:

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99 PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

U.K. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99 PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen(including tax) PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax

China PS5 with Ultra HG Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan

Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95 PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95

Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999 PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499

Canada PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99 PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99



Aside from these mentioned regions, some markets in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), APAC (Asia-Pacific), LATAM (Latin America) that are not mentioned might still receive a price hike and Sony has advised people who want to get their hands on a PS5 in these regions to check on their local retailers just to be sure.

The reason stated for the price hike is due to the global economic environment challenges that are currently happening around the world. The ones mentioned in particular are the high inflation rates and adverse currency trends. It also seems that the U.S. is not included in the regions that will experience the hike.

Sony then closed the blog post saying that their focus is still on improving the supply shortage the PS5 is currently experiencing.