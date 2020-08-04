Next big PS5 announcement reportedly scheduled for this month

There are no details regarding what the announcement will include, though.

While details regarding the PlayStation 5 have remained scarce, a recent report by Bloomberg claims that Sony has plans to announce new information about the console later this month.

The report said a person on the team at PlayStation, who chose to remain anonymous, shared that the company had tentative plans to make its next announcement regarding the console sometime in August.

At this stage, no details have been released regarding what new information this announcement will bring or when it’ll take place. Given its timing, it would seem likely the announcement will include a release date and price for the console.

Most recently, PlayStation showed off its new DualSense controller that will ship with PS5 consoles once they’re available. This new tech was showcased on The Game Awards YouTube channel along with an interview with Eric Lempel, PlayStation’s worldwide head of marketing.

One major topic that was addressed in this interview was a date for pre-orders to roll out for the new console. Lempel explained the company will let fans know when pre-orders are available.

“It’s not going to happen with a minute’s notice,” Lempel said. “we’re going to at some point let you know when you can pre-order a PlayStation 5, so please don’t feel like you need to go run out and line up somewhere until you receive official notice on how that will work.”

While no date has been specified for the release of the new generation of PlayStation, Sony said in its reveal stream in June that it’d be released anytime between October 2020 and January 2021.

With this announcement believed to be coming in August, it seems like the appropriate timing to begin taking pre-orders for a holiday season release.