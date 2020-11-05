PS5 launch-day sales will be online-only

The PlayStation 5’s launch is near. Sony’s next-gen console is scheduled to be released next week on Nov. 12. Those who didn’t manage to pre-order the console won’t be able to buy it in stores on launch day, however, Sony announced today.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sony has decided that it’s safer for all day-of-launch sales to be online. This means fans won’t have to camp out in front of their local retailers for a PS5.

Those who choose to pick up their pre-ordered console at their local retailer will still be able to do so under the retailer’s safety protocols with a designated appointment time.

“Be safe, stay home, and place your order online,” Sony said.

There’s been a huge demand for the PS5 since pre-orders opened in September and stocks have quickly diminished, forcing many fans to try to buy it on launch day. But the PS5’s launch day could be chaotic. The console will likely sell out quickly, the same way it would in physical stores.