PS5 DualSense Controller comes with a steep price tag but tons of options

Your controller is an essential part of the gaming experience, so consider shelling out the extra cash for this beauty.

The new PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller is loaded with features, making it a worthy purchase for any serious gamer.

The new DualSense Edge wireless controller offers a wide range of options, allowing players to fine-tune their gaming experience. Players can swap their stick caps to find the perfect feel, and the stick modules can be replaced. Thumbsticks can start drifting over time and heavy use, and the modular design allows players to swap them without buying an entirely new controller. The thumbsticks also have adjustable dead zones and stick sensitivity, introducing a new range of options to fine-tune.

The DualSense Edge also comes with changeable back buttons. The back buttons are more convenient for players in intense situations, allowing them to complete more actions with minimal adjustments. The back buttons also have customizable button mapping so players can find the perfect layout.

Each trigger has adjustable trigger stops and deadzones, which can make a difference in a gunfight. FPS players typically prefer higher trigger stops, meaning they don’t need to push the trigger as deep to fire their gun, but casual players might enjoy the deep trigger feel. Thankfully, the DualSense Edge accommodates both playstyles. The triggers also have adaptive and haptic feedback for players looking for an immersive experience.

The charging cable for the controller is better than most, featuring a braided USB cable and lockable connector housing. Players can also quickly switch between controller profiles and settings to find their preferred options for each game. Adjusting your audio with a connected headset has also never been easier, as the settings can be changed with the controller.

The DualSense Edge controller comes in a convenient case perfect for storing all accessories and items. The controller can also be charged directly through the case but is also compatible with the DualSense charging station.

The new controller launches on Jan. 26 and costs $199.99. Interested players can pre-order the controller on Oct. 25.