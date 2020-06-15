PS5 designer explains why the upcoming Sony console is so big

All of the gaming world has been talking about the PlayStation 5 since its reveal last week. The memes have been aplenty, but inquiring minds have started to wonder about just how big the futuristic-looking console is.

Thanks to a Reddit user’s size comparison, using the USB and disk drive for measurement, it seems like the PS5 is actually pretty huge—a lot bigger than previous consoles, even the “fat” launch PS3.

Image via u/GREBO7

The answer as to why the PS5 is such a behemoth, originally discovered by VG 24/7, was found on the LinkedIn page of the vice president of UX Design at PlayStation, Matt MacLaurin. A comment on a photo of the PS5 asked MacLaurin why the new console is so big compared to the PS4 and other consoles.

“Thermals,” MacLaurin said. “This gen is little supercomputers. While the 7nm process delivers amazing heat performance for the power, the power is very extreme.”

So while the PS5 is going to take up a lot more space on shelves and entertainment centers than previous consoles, there seems to be a good reason for it. This console is going to be powerful.

“This tech is still so fresh it throws a lot of heat so we need room to dissipate,” MacLaurin said in another comment.

The PS5 is scheduled to launch this holiday season.