Error code np-31970-0 is stopping players from creating and joining parties on PlayStation 4

As the fallout from error codes ws-37403-7 and ws-37398-0 is slowly being resolved by Sony, a new issue has popped up that’s stopping players from playing together online on PlayStation 4.

If you try to make a party with friends on PS4 right now, you may encounter error code np-31970-0. This code might pop up if you try to create a party or if you try and join an already existing party.

This error is listed on the official PlayStation website as having no context, and at the time of writing, there’s no recorded way to fix the problem yourself. The listing recommends that if a player is unable to create, join, or open the party application, they should restart their system.

Players don’t need to worry about anything on their end with this error. Other users have said that even if their connection to both the internet and PlayStation Network are perfect, this issue still persists.

Keep your eyes on the PlayStation Support social media to see if Sony has any solutions in the coming hours.