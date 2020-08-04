PS4 has shipped a lifetime total of 112.3 million units, PS Plus subscription increases

Sony released its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year today. The data corresponds to the period between April 1 and June 30 of this year.

Results show that even though PlayStation 4 production was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sony shipped 1.9 million units to retailers worldwide. As of June 30, this adds up to a grand total of 112.3 million units shipped seven years after the console was launched.

That number is still far away from the PS2, though, which 12 years after launch had sold 155 million as of March 2012. But it’s ahead of the Xbox One console in sold units. The total number of Xbox One units sold is estimated to be at around 50 million.

Screegrab via Sony

Revenue and operating income had significant growth when comparing year-on-year. This is due to an increase in software, with Call of Duty: Warzone launching on March 10 and The Last Of Us Part 2 on June 19, as well as PlayStation Plus sales. PS Plus subscribers reached approximately 45 million as of the end of June and PlayStation Network had 113 million monthly active users.

“Although production of PlayStation 4 hardware was slightly impacted due to issues in the component supply chain, these issues have now been addressed,” Sony said. Sales decreased year-on-year by 11.6 million units, but with the upcoming PS5 launch, Sony is expecting a significant increase in hardware and software sales.

Screengrab via Sony

As for the PS5 launch, the company said it didn’t face major problems with game development. “Although factors such as constraints due to employees working from home and restrictions on international travel remain, necessary measures are being taken and preparations are underway with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season,” Sony said

Operating income is expected to be essentially flat year-on-year primarily due to the expected significant increase in game software sales and PS Plus sales. Sony thinks this will be substantially offset by an expected increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses related to the introduction of PS5 and an expected increase in the cost of sales ratio for hardware.

The PlayStation 5 console is scheduled to launch during this year’s holiday season. The software sales will see an increase until the end of the year with highly-anticipated games like FIFA 21, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Cyberpunk 2077.