PS4 games submitted after July 13 reportedly must be compatible with PS5

PS4 versions of The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima will apparently be compatible with PS5.

Sony has reportedly told PlayStation 4 game developers that any new titles submitted for certification after July 13 must also be compatible with the PlayStation 5. Sony is leaving it up to the game developers to ensure that PS4 games are compatible with the next-gen console, according to Eurogamer.

Developer documentation on Sony’s internal partner website now includes a step that must be checked, saying that the game has been tested for compatibility with PS5. This option was added at the end of April in a new version of Sony’s PS4 software developer kit.

It apparently requires the PS4 game’s code to run without issues and it must include all the same features that the PS5 has. This compatibility reportedly wasn’t mandatory before, but after July 13, all games submitted will have to be compatible.

That also means any games that have already been submitted could be non-compatible if the certification was completed before this change. Sony is seemingly “strongly” recommending that any patch or remaster for a game already submitted should allow for PS5 compatibility, however.

The report says that The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima, Sony’s final major PS4 exclusives, will be supported on PS5 even though they were submitted before July 13.

Yesterday, the PlayStation Icelandic website leaked an entry suggesting that PS5 backward compatibility would only be possible with a system update. Perhaps this is what that meant.

Sony already explained in a blog post that backward compatibility will be a feature of the PS5 with an “overwhelming majority of 4,000+ PS4 titles.”

Microsoft also confirmed yesterday that the Xbox Series X will be compatible with “thousands of games at launch.” Older titles will play better due to the next-gen console technology, too.

The PS5 is scheduled to launch this holiday season.