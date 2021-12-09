PowerColor dives into peripheral market with Ducky One 2 SF special edition

After two successful collaborations with HyperX, Ducky is looping PowerColor into the market with a special edition of the Ducky One 2 SF.

Both Taiwanese companies have plenty of weight behind their respective names. PowerColor is well known for its graphics cards but more specifically for its Red Devil line of GPUs. Ducky holds up the other half of the partnership with its popularization of the 60 percent keyboard. The company’s One 2 Mini is a mainstay in competitive circles, but PowerColor and Ducky chose the 65 percent Ducky One 2 SF for the collaborative canvas.

Image via PowerColor

The PowerColor x Ducky special edition of the One 2 SF features all the usual bells and whistles with an aesthetic twist. This special edition features a choice of Kailh BOX White or Kailh BOX Brown switches, the usual N-key rollover, per-key RGB lighting, doubleshot PBT keycaps with side-printed legends, a detachable USB-C cable, and additional red and black keycaps with a switch puller, to boot.

Standard features aside, what sets the PowerColor x Ducky One 2 SF apart from other keyboards is the street art-inspired designs blasted on the keycaps. The space bar has “PowerColor” scrawled on the left side, while the Del, PgUp, and PgDn keys share the same fresh font as the space bar. On top of the street art-inspired designs, early adopters have a shot at nabbing a Red Devil artisan keycap.

Image via PowerColor

Given Ducky’s past success with HyperX and its current partnership with PowerColor, Ducky casts a wide net in seeking new team-ups. HyperX and PowerColor exist in fundamentally different spaces, but the Ducky One 2 platform is universal when it comes to brand recognition among gamers. It’s likely more collaborative efforts are in the cards.

PowerColor and Ducky’s collaborative effort is live now and can be found on NewEgg for $109.99.