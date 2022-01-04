PNY rolls out 3 RTX 3050 GPUs in REVEL and UPRISING lineups

Following Nvidia’s Special Address today, PNY revealed three new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards. Nvidia marks the RTX 3050 as an accessible means of netting the ray tracing experience.

After months of rumors, the RTX 3050 is finally in plain view, with partner card manufacturers like PNY announcing plans for the newest Nvidia graphics cards. PNY’s RTX 3050 GPUs will be a part of the company’s REVEL and UPRISING lines. REVEL graphics cards will feature both dual and single fan designs, whereas the UPRISING card will feature a dual-fan design.

Image via PNY Image via PNY Image via PNY

In terms of power, all three cards share similar specs. Each card will feature PCI Express 4.0 connectivity, DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1, and 8GB GDDR6 memory, which confirms earlier rumors. Each card features a base clock of 1,552MHz and a boost clock of 1,777MHz. Nvidia’s reference RTX 3050 cards feature 18 second-generation RT cores, nine shader cores, 73 tensor cores, and 8GB GDDR6 memory.

PNY has not provided any further information regarding its GPUs pricing. Nvidia set the RTX 3050 MSRP at $249, but there’s little hope of that holding up with factors like the chip shortage and scalpers.

On the cosmetic front, only the PNY XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB GeForce RTX 3050 cards will feature lighting. The RTX 3050 cards come loaded with PNY’s EPIC-X RGB for added flexibility in how users present their desktops.

The RTX 3050 graphics cards were rumored to be revealed on Dec. 17 but that date came and went with more rumors filling its place. With the RTX 3050 finally out in the open, there’s plenty of struggle to look forward to when PNY’s GPUs launch on Jan. 27 at Best Buy, Amazon, and PNY.com.