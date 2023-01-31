PlayStation VS2’s days might already be numbered before it’s even launched

The PS VR 2 might be on its last legs before it even hit the shelves as pre-orders for the headset fail to impress. According to reports from Bloomberg, Sony Group Corp. reduced the PS VR 2 headset shipments from two million to one million this quarter. The headset is still set for a Feb. 22 release but has already failed to live up to sales goals.

Around 1.5 million units are planned to be shipped between April and March 2024. Those numbers are subject to change, similar to first-quarter 2023 projections.

The VR market struggled to make an impact on the gaming community due to “a lack of titles that can showcase the technology.” The expected growth of VR headsets is set to rise above 30 percent this year, with 12.8 million units sold, according to estimates from the IDC.

Exclusive: PSVR2's pre-order not that strong. Analysts say Sony's not serious about VR efforts and PSVR2 is just to keep footprints in the industry in case the gadget category becomes a huge deal in the future.https://t.co/4QrGhysgJ0 — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) January 31, 2023

This comes as other tech giants like Apple enter the VR headset market with rumored new visionary designs. Apple might’ve jumped aboard the VR train at the right time as Sony fails to meet expectations. They’ll both have to compete with Meta, as the social media-dominating titan leads the charge with Sony and Apple falling behind.

Hopefully, the PlayStation VS2’s sales increase, leading to further development in the market. Then we might get some games that can work well with the VR hardware.