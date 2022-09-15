PlayStation VR2 hands-on impressions suggest Sony has made strides with virtual reality offerings

The headset appears to have made much needed improvements from the original.

The PlayStation VR 2 headset is headed to stores in 2023 and ahead of its landing some have been lucky enough to try out the device for themselves and it appears to be significantly better than its predecessor.

According to many accounts, the PlayStation VR2 looks to be a commendable competitor to the most popular VR headsets on the market—something its predecessor was not able to achieve.

The device is noticeably different in build than the original PlayStation VR and, according to Eurogamer, it is both lighter and more comfortable than before. With this new device, you’ll have a button on the unit that allows you to activate see-through that making maneuvering around your gaming space much easier.

Testers got their hands on a variety of games headed to the VR device after it launches including Resident Evil Village, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

GameSpot praised Horizon Call of the Mountain as an especially stunning venture into VR taking advantage of all the perks that the new headset has to offer.

With the upgraded HDR OLED display visuals are substantially better than the original unit’s across the board. IGN says during their time testing the device there was no screendoor effect noticed, which is great news for those who have had trouble with this issue when using other VR headsets.

Those who tested the unit also praised the haptic feedback that is present in both the controllers and headset itself. This is used for a range of reasons in games and appears to offer a greater level of immersion in their experience. Still, it remains to be seen how much developers will support these features.

Overall the PlayStation VR2 looks promising and like it could be a great entry point for PlayStation gamers to enter the VR space.

Of course, we’ll know more as we approach its eventual launch in 2023.