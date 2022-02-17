PlayStation shifts its focus to conservation in collaboration with The Eden Project

Today, PlayStation and England-based conservation group The Eden Project showcased plans to light the conservationist group’s biomes to resemble Aloy’s Shieldwing from Horizon Forbidden West.

Working with PlayStation on lighting the biomes will enable The Eden Project’s National Wildflower Centre to plant 12 acres of wildflower habitats in Morecambe, Lancashire. The new habitat is intended to boost biodiversity and further support the existing wildlife communities. Efforts like this are crucial since the United Kingdom has lost around 97 percent of its wildflower habitats, according to The Eden Project.

“Wildflowers provide pollinators (bees and other insects that pollinate plants) with local food sources across the seasons,” said The Eden Project on its official site. “Many of our favourite fruits, vegetables and nuts rely on these pollinators…Creating new wildflower habitats helps support not only these pollinators, but also aids biodiversity, and helps connect local communities to the natural world.”

While PlayStation making an effort to support the conservation effort seems out of left field, the console-maker has also gone ahead and created a way to support the environment just by gaming. As a part of Horizon Forbidden West‘s launch, PlayStation will be planting one tree for every player that earns the “Reached the Daunt” trophy before March 25. PlayStation will work with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant a tree per trophy to assist with several reforestation projects across the country.

“Just like how Aloy fights to save the Earth in the game, we can do something together to help our planet,” said PlayStation on the official site.