PlayStation mobile app overhaul update revealed, releasing later today

The PlayStation App for mobile devices will receive a substantial update later today on iOS and Android.

The redesign of the app is ready for the launch of the PlayStation 5, which is set to release on Nov. 12. The integration includes voice chat, PlayStation Store access, and an overall overhaul.

The app is getting an updated UI design, including a new home screen. You’ll also be able to create party groups, remotely launch PS5 games, manage console storage, and remote downloads.

The app will now also integrate PlayStation messages, which used to belong in a separate app entirely. Now, it’ll all be accessible in one place.

Sony said there’s no news regarding the controversy around the 8.00 update that changed PS4 parties. “The PlayStation team is looking into your feedback around the Parties changes introduced in the PS4 system software update 8.00,” Sony said. “There are no updates to share today, but thanks for speaking up about your concerns—we’re listening and evaluating.”

The app update should be available later today. Download links and more information about the app can be found on the PlayStation Blog.