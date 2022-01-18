PlayStation extends PS5 purchase registrations to Europe

While PS5 consoles have been hard to find, this may be a way to get your hands on one.

Despite its release more than a year ago, the PlayStation 5 console is still as difficult to track down as ever. But those in Europe might be able to score themselves the device with a little bit of luck.

Following in the footsteps of the United States, PlayStation fans in Europe can now sign up for the chance to purchase a PS5 console directly from Sony.

To sign up, simply head to Sony’s PlayStation website. According to the page, there are a limited number of PS5 consoles available for customers to purchase straight from PlayStation. If you register and are selected, you’ll receive instructions and further details by email.

Another thing worth noting is the email you use to sign up must be identical to that which you use for your PlayStation Network ID.

Sadly, not everybody who signs up for the promotion will get their hands on a console as a result. Despite this, there’s no harm in doing so and you could wind up finally getting yourself a console because of it.

It isn’t clear how long until successful applicants will be notified, but if you’ve applied, you’ll want to monitor your email regularly so that you don’t miss out.