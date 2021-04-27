PlayStation error code WS-37398-0 explained

You can't do much to fix the online issues.

Players might be experiencing some issues with connecting to or staying connected to the PlayStation Network right now due to an ongoing error with the service.

If you’re one of several players encountering error code WS-37398-0 on PlayStation 4 or 5, you’re just going to have to wait out the storm.

Error code WS-37398-0 typically appears when there are network outages for PSN services, meaning players will be unable to connect to any online features that directly use PSN, such as the PlayStation Store or any online multiplayer titles.

If you get this error code, there’s nothing you can do to fix it because it’s an issue on Sony’s end. You’ll simply need to wait until Sony’s support team can identify whatever is causing the problem and fix it.

You can check the status of the PSN servers for PS4 and PS5 on Sony’s official PSN status page to see if there are any additional issues you need to worry about.