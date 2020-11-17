PlayStation 5’s first system update is out now

The PlayStation 5 has received its first system update since the console launched on Nov. 12. The update, called 20.02-02.25.00, only says “This system software update improves system performance.”

Sony hasn’t detailed what the update actually does but the 866MB might contain some fixes to issues players have reportedly encountered in the past week. Issues included different games crashing at some point showing the CE-108255-1 error code or crashes involving PS5’s rest mode or the external hard drive.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players faced a download queue bug that required a full factory reset to fix it. This issue wasn’t exclusive to Cold War, however, as reports pointed to other titles such as Godfall and Demon’s Souls having the same problem.

To download the update manually head to Settings, then System, go to System Software, System Software Update and Settings, and finally to Update System Software.

Sony is releasing this system update just a few days before the second release of the PS5 on Nov. 19, which will launch the console in other countries, including in Europe. The first release went live to the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.