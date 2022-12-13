PlayStation 5 with detachable disc drive in testing, ‘works flawlessly’

Sony has apparently been experimenting with an overhaul of the PlayStation 5 that has a detachable disc drive.

Based on a report by Insider Gaming in September, the next PS5 will have a detachable disc drive that will be connected using a USB-C port on the back of the console. Because of this, it seems that the new PS5 will have an extra USB-C port just for this one.

Due to the fact that a detachable disc drive is in the works, the new PS5 could have these bundled in or sold separately for the moment your PS5’s disc drive eventually breaks.

In a recent update, the owner of Insider Gaming Tom Henderson reported the testing for these detachable drives has been going well and official reports are going to go out to the public soon. “I’ve heard from two people now that the test kit is in people’s hands and it ‘works flawlessly.’ We should hear more about it officially soon,” he said on Dec. 12

Small update on the PlayStation 5 that has a detachable disc drive – I've heard from two people now that the test kit is in people's hands and it "works flawlessly". We should hear more about it officially soon.https://t.co/2rzlDrjYAb — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 12, 2022

The PS4 had problems with its disc drive, which prompted users to buy a new console or replace the drive themselves. With the PS5, however, the coming detachable drive will be a godsend considering the console is $499.99.

As for when we’re going to see these new PS5s in store, the reports from Insider Gaming indicate they’re set to release in the middle of FY 2023. No price was mentioned