PlayStation 5 will be “100 times faster” than PS4 due to new custom-designed SSD

Sony had a corporate strategy meeting on May 19 and the meeting’s document is now available to the public. The company discussed how the solid-state drive (SSD) in PS5 will make the console “100 times faster” than its predecessor.

This will make it possible for the PS5 to have shorter loading times and a better sense of immersion. “We expect to improve not just the resolution, but the speed of games,” Sony said. Players will be able to move through large open worlds and environments with fewer complications.

Image via Sony

Game developers also benefit from this “custom‐designed high‐speed” SSD. They’ll be able to build much bigger and more detailed environments. Fans may have gotten a taste of what the PS5 will look like last week when Epic Games revealed the real-time tech demo for Unreal Engine 5 running on the console.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney described the next-gen console’s storage system as “absolutely world-class” and suggested it’s even better than one you’d find on a high-end PC, which is normally considered the pinnacle of gaming tech.

Sony hasn’t revealed the PS5’s design, what games are coming at launch, or how much it will cost yet. But a PS5 reveal event is reportedly scheduled for June.

There are some confirmed games, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Godfall, but Sony has a State of Play video presentation scheduled for early August. The video series has a reputation for introducing upcoming games and new features to the PlayStation world.

Besides the SSD, Sony presented a customized 3D audio processing unit in the PS5 so players can experience sound that moves from in front to behind, above to below, and all around them.“By combining speed, haptics and sound, we can further improve on the wonderful experience,” Sony said.

The PS5 is scheduled to launch this holiday season.