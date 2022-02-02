PlayStation 5 sales reach 17.3 million, hampered by chip shortage

Sony has shipped 17.3 million units of the PlayStation 5, the company announced today.

That sales figure is down from the 20.2 million units of the PlayStation 4 in the same time frame after launch, mainly due to the ongoing chip shortage that’s negatively affecting the new console’s manufacturing.

Basically, Sony can’t keep the PS5 in stock due to its inability to keep up with demand. Theoretically, if the chip shortage wasn’t as bad as it currently is, the sales numbers for the PS5 would be way higher.

“The ongoing chip shortages and logistics confusion will keep affecting PlayStation 5 production, and especially the second half of next fiscal year is hard to foresee,” said Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki in a sales call. “But I want to keep the previously-held goal of selling 22.6m units next year unchanged as cutting it now would lower the motivation of the team.”

The high demand and low supply were felt especially hard in Q4 of 2021, when the PS5 sold 3.9 million units, compared to the 6.4 million PS4s sold in a similar time period.

To adjust for the shortage further, Sony has decreased its full-year outlook of PS5 sales from 14.8 million to 11.5 million.