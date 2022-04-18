PlayStation 5 restock April 19 for Walmart Plus subscribers

Walmart is once again having a restock of PlayStation 5 consoles. Like many of the other drops in the past, this PS5 restock is for Walmart Plus members. If you’re still in the market for a PS5, the drop goes live Tuesday, April 19 at 11am CT.

Unlike drop from other retailers that only feature one version or the other of the PS5, this one will have both disc and digital versions of Sony’s popular console. Walmart will be selling the standard PS5 for $499 and the PS5 Digital edition for $100 less at $399.

Those lining up to attempt to secure one of the illusive consoles need to be subscribed to a Walmart Plus plan. These plans can be paid monthly or annually for $12.95 or $98, respectively. Walmart also offers free 30-day trials for new members, so if this is your first crack at trying to snag a PS5 from Walmart, you won’t have to go all-in right away. Just be sure to cancel at the end of the trial if you’re not into the plan.

As always, there are a few things you can do to set yourself up for success. Having your payment and shipping info stored in your account will be one of the best ways to give yourself a fighting chance in securing a PS5. You’ll need to be at the ready on the page and refresh it once the clock strikes 11am CT. Be sure need to click the Add to Cart button once it pops up; this will put you in the queue to actually purchase the console. Once you’re in, Walmart will only hold the console for 10 minutes.

Above all else, don’t give up. Unless a listing says sold out, then there’s still a shot. If you can’t snag a console tomorrow, there’s always the next drop. Other retailers like Target, Amazon, and BestBuy also regularly come into inventory, so keep your eyes peeled for their respective drops.