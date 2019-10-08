PlayStation 5 officially announced, launching holiday season 2020

Sony has finally introduced its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, and the company even gave fans a release window.

The PS5 will be unveiled at Sony’s next-gen console event in April 2020. The company also set a release window for the 2020 holiday season, which means we could get the console anytime between October 2020 to January 2021.

The console’s name shouldn’t come as a huge surprise since Sony has been keeping the PlayStation brand going for four generations, but the reveal was sudden and seemingly came out of nowhere.

In addition to the console announcement, Sony has given details on what players can expect from the new controller in one of its many blog posts. The controller will have two new key innovations, starting with haptic feedback to replace the rumble in the PS4 controller.

The other innovation is “adaptive triggers,” which has been implemented into the L2 and R2 buttons. Devs will be able to program resistance into the triggers so you can feel the sensation of drawing a bow or the resistance of an object as you push it, making the button harder to press.

PlayStation fans will likely need to wait until April to learn more details about the console itself and what’s inside of it, however.