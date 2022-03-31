Philips announces two new gaming monitors with 4K and QHD resolution

Philips just released two new high-end monitors geared towards PC and console gaming. The 27M1F5500P and 27M1F5800 have 27-inch IPS displays with high resolution and refresh rates, making them ideal for fast-paced competitive gaming.

27M1F5500P

The 27M1F5500P is the lower-tier model offering QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Its 240 Hz refresh rate should be quick enough for competitive gaming, and it also has a fast, one-millisecond Grey-to Grey (GtG) response time.

Multiple connectivity options are available on the 27M1F5500P, making it compatible with most consoles and PCs. It includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4, and a four-port USB hub with fast charging compatibility. There’s also a 3.5-millimeter audio jack to connect headsets and speakers.

The 27M1F5500P has a classic all-black coat with thin bezels on the top and sides for a frameless look. One of the more eye-catching features is the grey stand with a spiked, pincer-like base that gives it a distinct appearance that stands out from the competition. Its adjustability options include 130-millimeters of height adjustment, 90 degrees of pivot, and 45 degrees of swivel. The tilt adjustability of the monitor ranges between -5 and 20 degrees.

27M1F5800

Sitting higher in the range is the 27M1F5800, which looks identical to the 27M1F5500P and shares most of its features like the adjustability and connectivity options. A minor difference between the two is that the 27M1F5800 has faster HDMI 2.1 ports instead of the 2.0 versions featured on its sibling.

The main advantage of the 27M1F5800 over the 27M1F5500P is its higher resolution. It offers 4K UHD resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and a one-millisecond GtG response time. While the refresh rate is lower than the QHD 27M1F5500P, it’s still fast considering the superior resolution, and it’s higher than consoles and most GPUs can handle.

The 27M1F5500P and 27M1F5800 are currently listed on the Philips website, but there’s no pricing information currently available.